Paramore’s Hayley Williams lists Nashville home for $1 million

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is selling a newly-renovated Nashville home that served as "creative inspiration" for the rocker, according to the listing pricing it at $1 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in a gated community also doubled as a studio for Williams during the recording of her second solo album, according to TMZ, who reported that Williams owns more than one house in Music City. The album, "Flowers for Vases/Descansos," was released in February.

ATTORNEY ROY BLACK, LEA BLACK OF ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ LIST $34 MILLION MIAMI ISLAND HOME

The home is located within walking distance of groceries, restaurants and shopping.

NBA LEGEND BILL RUSSELL LISTS $2.6 MILLION WASHINGTON HOME

Built in 1931, the Cape Cod-style house has been updated with modern touches and unique design, with an emerald green front door, blue-and-white patterned dining room ceiling, and the master bath has bold geometric tiles on the floor and walls.

Outside, the house has a patio with a fire pit, and the yard is surrounded with a privacy fence.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The home is listed by Donna Brevard of Sotheby's International Realty.