Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Paramore’s Hayley Williams lists Nashville home for $1 million

Gated community home doubled as singer's recording studio

close
Mortgage payments are less than rent payments in 33 of the 50 largest U.S. cities, according to Zillow. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.  video

Buying property in US cities cheaper than renting despite record home prices

Mortgage payments are less than rent payments in 33 of the 50 largest U.S. cities, according to Zillow. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more. 

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is selling a newly-renovated Nashville home that served as "creative inspiration" for the rocker, according to the listing pricing it at $1 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in a gated community also doubled as a studio for Williams during the recording of her second solo album, according to TMZ, who reported that Williams owns more than one house in Music City. The album, "Flowers for Vases/Descansos," was released in February.

Paramour Hayley Williams Nashville home

Paramour's Hayley Williams lists Nashville home. (David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty) (David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty)

ATTORNEY ROY BLACK, LEA BLACK OF ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ LIST $34 MILLION MIAMI ISLAND HOME

The home is located within walking distance of groceries, restaurants and shopping.

Paramore Hayley Williams Nashville

The 2,137-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty)

NBA LEGEND BILL RUSSELL LISTS $2.6 MILLION WASHINGTON HOME

Built in 1931, the Cape Cod-style house has been updated with modern touches and unique design, with an emerald green front door, blue-and-white patterned dining room ceiling, and the master bath has bold geometric tiles on the floor and walls.

Paramore Hayley Williams Nashville

The home is listed for $1 million. (David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty)

Outside, the house has a patio with a fire pit, and the yard is surrounded with a privacy fence.

Paramore Hayley Williams Nashville

The home was recently renovated.  (David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The home is listed by Donna Brevard of Sotheby's International Realty.