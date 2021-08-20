Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

NBA legend Bill Russell lists $2.6 million Washington home

Former Boston Celtics center won 11 NBA championships in 13 years

Bill Russell, the former Boston Celtics center, just listed his home outside Seattle for $2.6 million.

Russell, who played in the NBA from 1956 to 1969, played a major role in winning 11 NBA championships. He’s a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star whose style of play made an impact on the game beyond his career.

Bill Russell presents the MVP trophy to Michael Jordan on May 18, 1998. (SUE/SV/FMS / Reuters Photos)

His home is located in a quiet, lush neighborhood on Mercer Island, a wealthy community on Lake Washington connected to Seattle by a bridge.

The 4,250-square-foot updated Mid-Century Modern home includes four bedrooms, two full baths and two half-baths, according to the listing.

NBA legend Bill Russell just listed his home outside Seattle for $2.6 million. (Cory Holland/Clarity NW for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside, there’s an open floor plan that’s ideal for entertaining – so is the 10-person hot tub in the primary suite’s spa-like bathroom.

That suite also features a fireplace and a private deck overlooking the evergreen tree-lined landscape. The huge walk-in closet has built-ins. In addition to the 10-person tub, the en suite bathroom has an open multi-head shower and a dual vanity. 

In addition to the 10-person tub, the en suite bathroom has an open multihead shower and a dual vanity. (Cory Holland/Clarity NW for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty)

The dining area and open living area each feature additional fireplaces.

Russell has owned the property for decades, records show. He recently renovated the home.

The 4,250-square-foot updated Mid-Century Modern home includes four bedrooms, two full baths and two half-baths. (Cory Holland/Clarity NW for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty)

Eddie Chang of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.