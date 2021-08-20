NBA legend Bill Russell lists $2.6 million Washington home

Bill Russell, the former Boston Celtics center, just listed his home outside Seattle for $2.6 million.

Russell, who played in the NBA from 1956 to 1969, played a major role in winning 11 NBA championships. He’s a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star whose style of play made an impact on the game beyond his career.

His home is located in a quiet, lush neighborhood on Mercer Island, a wealthy community on Lake Washington connected to Seattle by a bridge.

The 4,250-square-foot updated Mid-Century Modern home includes four bedrooms, two full baths and two half-baths, according to the listing.

SYLVESTER STALLONE RELISTS LOS ANGELES MANSION FOR $85 MILLION – AFTER A $45 MILLION PRICE REDUCTION

Inside, there’s an open floor plan that’s ideal for entertaining – so is the 10-person hot tub in the primary suite’s spa-like bathroom.

That suite also features a fireplace and a private deck overlooking the evergreen tree-lined landscape. The huge walk-in closet has built-ins. In addition to the 10-person tub, the en suite bathroom has an open multi-head shower and a dual vanity.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO LISTS CENTURY-OLD LOS ANGELES HOME FOR $5.75 MILLION

The dining area and open living area each feature additional fireplaces.

Russell has owned the property for decades, records show. He recently renovated the home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Eddie Chang of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.