Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Prince guitar, McCartney Beatles lyrics come up for auction

A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince; page of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to be among items for auction

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

LOS ANGELES — A guitar from Prince’s prime and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are among the items going up for auction at a major music artifacts sale.

Continue Reading Below

Julien’s Auctions announced Monday that the auction taking place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and online will include a 1984 blue “cloud” guitar custom-made for Prince that he played in his prime period just after “Purple Rain.”

PRINCE'S FORMER MANSION HITS MARKET FOR $30M

The auctioneer calls the instrument, with the artist’s “love” symbol on the neck and gold hardware, “one of the most important guitars from the early years of Prince’s career ever to come to auction.” It’s projected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000, the auction house said.

A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince will be for sale too.

A page of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics, featuring cross-outs, revisions and earlier drafts of lines for the song “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” from the Beatles’ 1969 album “Abbey Road,” will also be up for auction.

MICHAEL JORDAN FAVORED ADIDAS OVER NIKE FOR NOW-HISTORIC SHOE DEAL

The lyric sheet is expected to draw between $200,000 and $300,000.

The auction will also have memorabilia from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and David Bowie.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE