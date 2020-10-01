Expand / Collapse search
Part of original Mount Vernon on the market for $60M in Virginia

Property belongs to former Lockheed Martin CEO Robert Stevens

Campins Group founder Katrina Campins gives details on how the coronavirus is changing real estate trends. video

Real estate is bringing us out of recession: Expert

Campins Group founder Katrina Campins gives details on how the coronavirus is changing real estate trends.

A portion of President George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Fairfax County, Va., is up for grabs for anyone who has $60 million to spare.

The area of the National Historic Landmark currently owned by former Lockheed Martin CEO Robert Stevens and his wife Michelle belonged to Washington's family until 1859, listing broker Sotheby's told the Wall Street Journal.

The Stevens purchased the property in 2014 for $18.6 million and have since torn down an existing house and erected a brand new home that features nearly 16,000 square feet of living space over four floors. That includes seven bedrooms, four terraces, a library, a game room and an office.

A separate guest house includes three bedrooms, and an additional carriage house has a studio apartment.

The construction and renovation took nearly five years and tens of millions of dollars, according to listing agent Heather Corey.