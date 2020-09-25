Expand / Collapse search
John Lennon's former NYC penthouse listed for $5.5M

It's the same home where the late Beatle claimed to see a UFO from his terrace in 1974

Serhant founder and CEO Ryan Serhant on how the coronavirus outbreak has changed the housing and real estate markets.

Imagine staying the swanky New York City penthouse where John Lennon once lived.

It’s possible, for anyone who can afford the $5.5 million home.

The late Beatle lived in the 4,000-square-foot penthouse for a couple of years in the 1970s while he was separated from his wife, Yoko Ono.

John Lennon’s one-time home in New York is on the market for $5.5 million. (James Smolka/Brown Harris Stevens)

Fans may recognize the home as the setting where the iconic photo of Lennon wearing a “New York City” shirt was shot. It’s also where Lennon claimed to see a UFO in 1974, thanks to the views of the East River, Queens, Brooklyn and New York harbor from the wrap-around terrace.

The home is located in a co-op on the eastern edge of Midtown Manhattan and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Lauren Cangiano, Alisha Lloyd-Hudson and Daniel Jayson of Brown Harris Stevens.

The kitchen features a large island and lots of storage and counter space, and the formal dining room seats 20. (James Smolka/Brown Harris Stevens)

There are four fireplaces and a library. The airy French countryside-inspired kitchen features a large island and lots of storage and counter space, and the formal dining room seats 20. A terrace wraps around two sides of the main level.

Upstairs, there’s a sitting room with a big window seat. The master suite features 14-foot ceilings, its own fireplace, and two bathrooms. There’s also a two-level dressing room with an electronic rotating closet system and laundry.

Fans may recognize the home as the setting where the iconic photo of Lennon wearing a “New York City” shirt was taken. (James Smolka/Brown Harris Stevens)

The lower level of the home is a self-contained one-bedroom apartment accessible via internal stairs or a separate entrance.

The 1928-built high-rise building has a full-time doorman and is pet-friendly, according to the listing.