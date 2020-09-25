John Lennon's former NYC penthouse listed for $5.5M

Imagine staying the swanky New York City penthouse where John Lennon once lived.

It’s possible, for anyone who can afford the $5.5 million home.

The late Beatle lived in the 4,000-square-foot penthouse for a couple of years in the 1970s while he was separated from his wife, Yoko Ono.

Fans may recognize the home as the setting where the iconic photo of Lennon wearing a “New York City” shirt was shot. It’s also where Lennon claimed to see a UFO in 1974, thanks to the views of the East River, Queens, Brooklyn and New York harbor from the wrap-around terrace.

The home is located in a co-op on the eastern edge of Midtown Manhattan and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Lauren Cangiano, Alisha Lloyd-Hudson and Daniel Jayson of Brown Harris Stevens.

There are four fireplaces and a library. The airy French countryside-inspired kitchen features a large island and lots of storage and counter space, and the formal dining room seats 20. A terrace wraps around two sides of the main level.

Upstairs, there’s a sitting room with a big window seat. The master suite features 14-foot ceilings, its own fireplace, and two bathrooms. There’s also a two-level dressing room with an electronic rotating closet system and laundry.

The lower level of the home is a self-contained one-bedroom apartment accessible via internal stairs or a separate entrance.

The 1928-built high-rise building has a full-time doorman and is pet-friendly, according to the listing.