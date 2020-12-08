NYC real estate developer Don Peebles lists Florida home for $15 million

A luxurious Coral Gables, Fla., estate that encompasses an entire block just hit the market for $14.9 million.

The sellers are Don Peebles and Katrina Peebles of The Peebles Corporation, a New York City-based real estate developer. The company’s properties include a variety of offices, residences, hotels and mixed-use spaces.

Their Mediterranean-style estate, named Casa Arboles, includes a gated 2.87-acre lot with 88 mature oak trees and a 15,688-square-foot home, according to the listing with Jill Eber and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group.

The home includes 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two half-baths. The foyer features stone floors, a double-height ceiling and a circular rotunda.

The interior features custom columns and crown molding. The dining room and living room look out at the front garden, and French doors from the living room open to a covered terrace with a fountain.

The kitchen has a large marble island with a cooktop and sink. It also features double ovens, a wine chiller and a butler’s pantry. A separate breakfast area sits just off the kitchen.

The home also includes a library with custom millwork, two offices, a gym and a “board room” with a marble fireplace and a sound-proof movie theater with 10 leather recliners and surround sound.

More French doors open to the covered terrace and pool deck, which also features a cabana with a shower and sauna.

Upstairs, double doors open to the principal suite’s sitting area. There are two balconies off the suite, one overlooking the pool and tennis court and one looking out at the front gardens. The suite also features two bathrooms, each with a large walk-in closet and dressing area, sunken spa tub, walk-in rain shower and separate water closets.

All the bedrooms include en suite bathrooms and balconies.

The guest suite is located in a private tower with its own entry. In addition to the bedroom, it includes its own living room, dining room and kitchenette, as well as a balcony.

Outside, the park-like property includes fountains, a limestone pool deck with lounging spaces, a saltwater pool with a hot tub and lots of space for gatherings. Multiple covered terraces are ideal for al fresco dining. The lighted tennis court has a retractable net and regulation basketball hoops.

