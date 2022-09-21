NYC 'billionaires row' penthouse, world's highest residence, listed for $250M

A jaw-dropping luxury penthouse apartment hit the market this week in New York City's exclusive "billionaires row" for $250 million.

The sprawling apartment is located on West 57th Street in Central Park Tower, which claims to be the tallest residential building in the world.

The penthouse, listed by real estate tycoon Ryan Serhant, boasts 23 rooms, 7 beds, 9.5 showers, and a whopping 17,545 square feet of area. It's being billed as the highest residence in the world at 1,416 feet.

"Each floor is a sanctuary unto itself, with private elevator vestibules and separate entry points. The lower level sits on the 129th floor and begins with a sprawling north-south gallery culminating in a sublime spiral staircase," the property listing reads.

"A true work of art, the windowed staircase serves as a prism for natural light," the listing continues. "Also on the lower level are the grand salon, a dining room, an observatory, a library, a media room, a serving kitchen with a breakfast/family room, and a pair of guest/staff bedrooms."

The terrace offers 1,433 square feet of space.

Common charges are pegged at $26,952, and taxes would reach $47,686 per month.

If a buyer cobbles together a 20% down payment – $50 million – the mortgage could top $1 million per month at today's interest rates for a 30-year loan.

"With four exposures and unobstructed New York City views, the eye skips over the verdant expanse of Central Park, the pulsating lights of the Midtown and Downtown skylines, and the serene waterways that girdle Manhattan," the listing says. "The vistas from all rooms are so vast and far-reaching one can almost see the horizon bend."