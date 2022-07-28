Greta Garbo’s former Beverly Hills estate goes on sale for $12M: 'Expansive view of the city and ocean'

The Beverly Hills estate of 1930s star Greta Garbo is on the market for $12 million.

The home, which was built in 1937, was originally designed for the actress and her then-boyfriend, conductor Leopold Stokowski, the conductor for Disney’s "Fantasia." It’s now listed by Mark Mintz at Compass.

The property, which sits atop a hill in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features sprawling 180-degree views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the ocean and includes a spacious deck, lush lawns and an infinity pool. The space, which was fully renovated in 2006 by celebrated designer Nicole Sassaman, highlights open living areas, sliding glass doors, rich woods and stonework throughout.

The Oscar-nominated star, who was fiercely protective of her privacy, saw to it that the home kept her out of the public eye. In her lifetime, Garbo famously said, "I just want to be left alone." The original small windows, along with the towering exterior walls, provided a space for Garbo to leisurely roam and sunbathe in seclusion. The courtyard, which was enclosed by high walls, was well beyond the reach of photographers. It became a hot spot for Hollywood's elite to gather.

Garbo and Stokowski ultimately called it quits, and he went on to marry heiress Gloria Vanderbilt in 1945. Garbo kept the house, and it was eventually occupied by several tenants, including singer/actor Tab Hunter. A Russian filmmaker, who is the current homeowner, loved the home’s history so much that he bought it under "Greta Garbo LLC."

After earning three Academy Award nominations, Garbo retired at age 35 and moved to New York City, where she became a known recluse. Garbo passed away in 1990 at age 84.

Sassaman, who was also captivated by the home’s history, spent nearly two years remodeling the space, which was transformed into "a modern marvel," Elle Decor reported. She doubled the living space by erecting a second story.

"The hilltop view was stunning, but the estate didn’t take advantage of it because the house had been built to keep the inhabitants in and the press out," Sassaman told the outlet. "We added as much glass as city code would permit, and this tactic transformed the home from dark and secluded to open and airy."

Sassaman also made changes to the layout of the home to enhance its charm. A patio was converted into a living room with panoramic views of both the city and the infinity pool. Garbo’s bedroom became a home office, and the primary suite was installed on the newly constructed second floor. Another outdoor patio was enclosed and added to the kitchen, which provided more space to cook, dine and entertain.

The lower bedroom and bath, previously a guest room during Hunter’s residency, became a gym. Each space in the property was specifically tweaked by Sassaman to ensure a view.

"I worked to meld the worlds of yesterday and today together," she said.

The curved fireplace in Garbo’s original master bedroom was retained, as was the home’s sinuous exterior. Sassaman said she also kept the home’s unusual lines to stay true to Garbo’s time.

"The first time I saw the house, I couldn't believe that it had been sitting in such a poor state for so long," said Sassaman. "But I immediately saw how the home could be turned into something really special if I just let its glamorous past guide the renovation."

Sassaman told the outlet that she stayed at the estate while building the pool and retaining wall in the backyard. She admitted it was easy to fall in love with it.

"I loved living there with the expansive view of the city and ocean," she said.