‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ House Sells for Nearly $3 Million

It’s no surprise, but the home made famous in the 1984 horror movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is not in Ohio, where the film is based. It’s actually in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles, and sold last week for $2.98 million.

The three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence was the home of Nancy Thompson in the Wes Craven-directed slasher classic. In the movie, the house is where Thompson, played by Heather Langenkamp, was haunted by the ghost of Freddy Krueger in her dreams.

BING CROSBY'S FORMER CALIFORNIA DESERT HOME HITS MARKET FOR $4.5M

In real life, it’s a Dutch Colonial-style residence with walnut floors, circular archways and French doors leading to the pool and spa area, according to the listing with Douglas Elliman’s Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak. They declined to comment on the sale.

It was first listed in October for $3.25 million, with offers due by midnight on Halloween, listing records show. But after failing to find a buyer, the price was dropped to $2.99 million in December.

LATE BLACKSTONE CO-FOUNDER'S FORMER HAMPTONS RETREAT UNDER CONTRACT FOR $18M

The residence was owned by film director and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria, 43, who bought the home for $2.1 million in 2013, according to records with PropertyShark. She directed "Hustlers" (2019) and wrote the film "Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist" (2008).

She purchased a three-bedroom, four-bathroom abode in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.74 million in January 2021, PropertyShark records also show. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 1941 home was remodeled in the mid-2000s by an English designer, and "highlights include an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite [and] bathrooms en suite to every bedroom," the listing said. There’s also a separate laundry room, several areas from which to work from home and plenty of terraces and patios that "maximize the use of the gorgeous grounds."

There’s also a guest cottage with a covered patio and kitchen, plus a pool surrounded by citrus trees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mansion Global was unable to determine who purchased the property, as public records were not yet available. Marie Hughes of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Beverly Hills brokerage represented the buyer.

Tune into FOX Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kacie McDonnell.