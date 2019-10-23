Expand / Collapse search
Inside America's most expensive listing: Bel Air's Casa Encantada mansion

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Tracee Carrasco on the 60 room Bel Air mansion that is currently listed for $225 million.

This Bel Air mansion is America’s most expensive listing

FOX Business’ Tracee Carrasco on the 60 room Bel Air mansion that is currently listed for $225 million.

The most expensive listing in America is on the market for $225 million.

The Conrad Hilton estate, also known as Casa Encantada, has come on the market for the first time in decades after being built in 1938, the era of old Hollywood.

Over its 80-year history, the mansion became home to some of the most lavish social, charitable and political events at the property, featuring Hollywood royalty and presidents alike.

Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton Hotels chain, owned the home for over two decades, and now Hilton & Hyland, the real estate agency cofounded by his grandson, Rick Hilton, is listing the property.

Conrad N. Hilton / Photo by J. R. Eyerman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

The 40,000-square-foot modern Georgian was designed to give the homeowners city, ocean and garden views from all 60 rooms.

The mansion boasts 18-foot ceilings in the entry hall, which leads to a reception hall, dining room and living spaces. The home comes with a lighted tennis court, basketball court, a full guest house and multiple greenhouses.

The pool house features a professional screening room, formal bar, and vistas to the rose gardens.

Photographer: Simon Berlyn 

Photographer: Simon Berlyn 

Photographer: Simon Berlyn 

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland is the real estate agent behind the listing.