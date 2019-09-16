OxyContin heirs find buyer for $6.5M Manhattan condo—take a look inside

Embattled pharmaceutical heirs David and Joss Sackler — who came into the public eye after their family company, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, was accused of fueling the ongoing U.S. opioid crisis — have found a buyer for their Manhattan mega-condo. The price: $6.5 million.
The average price for a New York City condo, by comparison, was $1.95 million in 2018, according to listings site CityRealty.
It makes sense that the Sacklers' condo beat the average sales price six-fold, though: It’s 3,343 square feet comes with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a wine cooler in the kitchen. As well, the Upper East Side building has a children’s playroom, concierge, fitness center and rooftop lounge.
It was put on the market in April and handled by Warburg Realty.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced $1.8 billion in grants to help states and local governments fight the opioid epidemic. About 130 Americans die every day from opioid-related drug overdoses, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Purdue Pharma filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.
