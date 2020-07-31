Jeff Bezos nabs Beverly Hills estate next to his record-setting $165M compound

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos nabbed a Californa estate for $10 million in an off-market deal earlier this month, according to a new report.

The estate is set beside the $165 million Beverly Hills compound that Bezos purchased back in February, which was previously reported as the most expensive sale in the area to date, the Daily Mail reported citing real estate records.

The home was built back in 1930 by architect Sumner Spaulding. The last time the property hit the market was in 2018 when it was listed for $5.45 million, the Daily Mail reported.

Although there was an uptick in price, it is a small chunk of change for a man considered the world's wealthiest individual with a net worth surpassing $180 billion, according to Forbes.

Since then, the three-bed, four-bath home has undergone extensive renovations by a design team that also reportedly worked with Justin Bieber on his Beverly Hills home, the outlet reported.

Photos prior to the recent renovations show a large kitchen featuring white walls and dark wood flooring. That same design appears to extend throughout several areas of the home such as the bathroom and the living rooms.

The listing from 2018 also indicated that the home encompassed a library, a media room and a vegetable patch, according to the outlet.

The home, however, may seem modest compared to Bezos' recently purchased compound, dubbed the Warner Estate, sitting right beside it. Bezos purchased the Beverly Hills estate from music and film executive David Geffen, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The sale reportedly set a new record for the highest home price in the area, breaking the previous record for Los Angeles County last year when the Bel-Air estate that appeared in “The Beverly Hillbillies" sold for $150 million.

The opulent, 9-acre estate, hidden behind tall hedges and a gate, was originally built in the 1920s for Jack Warner, founder and former president of Warner Bros.

Warner eventually expanded the estate to include several neighboring properties, Architectural Digest reported. The property had reportedly become the scene of many star-studded parties from the 1930s through ‘60s.

It remains unclear what Bezos plans to do with the newly purchased neighboring property.

