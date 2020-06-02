Kylie Jenner spent more than $100M on private jet, homes: Report

Kylie Jenner reportedly spent more than $100 million in the last year on a private jet and multimillion-dollar homes, according to Page Six.

This news comes days after Forbes announced it had stripped the beauty mogul of her billionaire status and suggested the 22-year-old inflated sales figures of Kylie Cosmetics to get the financial publication’s coveted title. In response to the Forbes report, Michael Kump, an attorney for Kylie said in a statement that "The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false."

An inside source told Page Six that months before the coronavirus pandemic, Jenner purchased a Global Express jet that is estimated to have cost between $50 million and $70 million. The private aircraft reportedly follows the theme of her daughter’s birthday party in February, which was carnival-like.

Moreover, the jet may cost around $5 million a year to maintain and operate, aviation experts told the publication.

In April, Jenner purchased a $36.5 million home in the affluent Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The single-story house is reportedly 15,350 square feet, according to TMZ, and includes two guest apartments, a guardhouse and other luxe amenities.

She also purchased a vacant lot next to her Hidden Hills home for $15 million, Page Six reported, and has hired celebrity architect Richard Landry to build her a new house. Additionally, the young star has reportedly purchased a $3.25 million plot of land at The Madison Club golf club, which is said to be next to the home of Kris Jenner, her mother and manager.

Jenner has made multimillion-dollar home and land purchases in the past. In 2018, Jenner and her now-former flame, Travis Scott, reportedly bought a $13.45 million home in Beverly Hills. Two years earlier, she moved into a $6.7 million mansion in Hidden Hills.

Jenner bought her first home, located in Calabasas, for $2.7 million when she was 17 years old, according to People.

