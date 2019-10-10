Matt Lauer and Bernie Madoff lived in this same building for 5 years

Embroiled news anchor Matt Lauer and Ponzi scheme convict Bernie Madoff once called the same tony Upper East Side co-op building home, according to multiple reports.

Madoff and Lauer – who re-emerged after Variety wrote a scathing article that introduced Brooke Nevils as the ex-NBC staffer who accused the former "Today" show anchor of raping her in 2014 – lived in the sprawling 11-story Lenox Hill building located at 133 East 64th Street for the same stretch of approximately five years, reports and property records show.

Madoff, founder of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, bought the seven-room, two-story penthouse in 1984, The New York Times reported. He sold it in 2009, the same year he pleaded guilty to defrauding customers of roughly $17.5 billion in a sweeping Ponzi scheme that lasted nearly 40 years.

He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 150 years behind bars.

The asking price for Madoff’s co-op was initially $9.9 million, but the price was later decreased to $8.9 million, according to the Times report.

In 2004 – approximately five years before Madoff moved out – Lauer, his ex-wife Annette Roque and their children bought their own apartment for just north of $5.8 million.

A 2018 Town & Country spread showcased photos of the 11-room, “triple-mint condition” co-op, which features high ceilings, a library and a pristine kitchen.

Lauer was fired by NBC at the end of 2017 after allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior” emerged. He and his wife, Annette Roque, split soon after and the couple sold the home for more than $7.35 million.

Details of Nevils' alleged rape were included in Ronan Farrow's bombshell book, "Catch and Kill," which will be released Oct. 15.