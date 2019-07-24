Search

Bernie Madoff asks Trump to reduce his 150-year prison term

Former Federal Prosecutor Doug Burns and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Derek Cohen react to the Department of Justice announcement to distribute $772.5M to the victims of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

Notorious Ponzi scheme architect Bernard Madoff – who is currently serving a 150-year prison sentence – has filed a petition for clemency with the Department of Justice.

Madoff, 81, is asking that his sentence be reduced, not for a complete pardon, as first reported by CNBC and confirmed to FOX Business by the Justice Department.

Requesting clemency would require President Trump’s approval for a federal crime.

The agency’s website says the status of the case is still pending.

About a decade ago, the financier was convicted of running one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history – he was charged with 11 counts of fraud, money laundering, theft and perjury. He was accused of cheating investors out of as much as $65 billion over the course of 20 years. The fraud involved about 4,800 clients.

Madoff is currently serving his sentence in a North Carolina prison.