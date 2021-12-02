Expand / Collapse search
Mark Cuban buys entire Texas town

The town of Mustang now belongs to the Dallas Mavericks owner

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 2

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased an entire Texas town last month, but says his plans for the property are still up in the air.

Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Dallas Morning News reported that the 77 acres that comprises the town of Mustang, roughly 55 miles south of Dallas, was picked up by the businessman. The deal includes an abandoned strip club where a murder occurred, a building for the volunteer fire department, and a trailer park in the town of 20-some people at last count.

"I don’t know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told the newspaper, noting that he only bought the town because a good friend needed to offload it.

Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shoots before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Photos)

VIRTUAL REAL ESTATE PLOT IN DECENTRALAND SELLS FOR RECORD $2.4M IN CRYPTOCURRENCY

It's unclear what Cuban paid for Mustang, but the town went onto the market for $4 million back in 2017, and the price was eventually lowered to $2 million.

Mike Turner, the real estate broker who listed the property, told the Houston Chronicle of Mustang during a 2017 interview, "There was a strip club there called Wispers that has since permanently closed. There was a killing there, the business had quite a tale."

Mark Cuban (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As an added bonus for Cuban's purchase, Turner says, "There is a resident alligator in one of the ponds."