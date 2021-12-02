Mark Cuban buys entire Texas town

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased an entire Texas town last month, but says his plans for the property are still up in the air.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the 77 acres that comprises the town of Mustang, roughly 55 miles south of Dallas, was picked up by the businessman. The deal includes an abandoned strip club where a murder occurred, a building for the volunteer fire department, and a trailer park in the town of 20-some people at last count.

"I don’t know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told the newspaper, noting that he only bought the town because a good friend needed to offload it.

It's unclear what Cuban paid for Mustang, but the town went onto the market for $4 million back in 2017, and the price was eventually lowered to $2 million.

Mike Turner, the real estate broker who listed the property, told the Houston Chronicle of Mustang during a 2017 interview, "There was a strip club there called Wispers that has since permanently closed. There was a killing there, the business had quite a tale."

As an added bonus for Cuban's purchase, Turner says, "There is a resident alligator in one of the ponds."