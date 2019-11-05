This mansion would have full power for a week in a blackout

There’s a new mansion on the market in Tiburon, Calif., and it’s guaranteed to never lose power.

The brand new 5,200-square-foot home is powered by 20 solar panels that are hooked up to two Tesla Powerwalls — essentially batteries that can keep the power going for at least seven days during an outage.

The mansion — built in the contemporary Mediterranean style — is selling for $8.9 million, according to the listing with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Listing agent Susan Hewitt told FOX Business that the house’s solar panels charge the Tesla Powerwalls, which can then keep electricity in the house running at night or in case of a power outage.

“With a traditional solar system, with solar panels, when the sun goes down, or in the winter months, you’re not pulling any electricity from your panels, you’re pulling it back from your utility,” Hewitt said.

However, that’s not the case with the Powerwalls — which you can control using the Tesla app, according to the Tesla Powerwall website.

“You are able to customize it for exactly how you use your power,” Hewitt said. “You would have power for up to seven days if, in fact, the utility goes dark," Hewitt said. "So what we just dealt with here in California — where PG&E, on a preventative basis, was turning off the power so that fires didn’t start — it would save you from that inconvenience.”

The two-story house on Gilmartin Drive has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing.

The mansion also has hardwood floors, a wine cellar, a home theater, walk-in closets and a fireplace.

Outside, there is a two-car garage, a deck, a patio and a private gated drive, the listing said.

The residence faces directly South, Hewitt said and sits on .647 acre. It has views of Richardson Bay, Sausalito, the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline, the listing said.

“When you’re there at the house, you feel a real connection with the water,” Hewitt said.

She added that what makes the mansion unique from other homes with great views of the area is that it’s not on the top of a hill, where it gets windy and foggy.

“The nice thing about this location is that you still have the wide-open views, yet you’re low on the hill so that you have a beautiful micro-climate,” Hewitt said, adding: “This is a nice protected location.”

The property is also close to a popular bike path and has a level back lawn, according to Hewitt and the listing.

Another perk? The house is completely new.

“No one has ever lived in the house,” Hewitt said. “It’s brand new, state of the art. It’s just beautiful.”

