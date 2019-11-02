Expand / Collapse search
You can buy this NFL wide receiver's home for $2.8M

By FOXBusiness
Rogers Healy &amp; Associates Real Estate owner Rogers Healy discusses the latest trend of living in lavish apartments in top hotels and plunging mortgage rates.video

Ultra-rich flocking to five-star hotels to live

Rogers Healy & Associates Real Estate owner Rogers Healy discusses the latest trend of living in lavish apartments in top hotels and plunging mortgage rates.

The life of a professional athlete can be unpredictable at times.

For NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills, a late-August trade sent him packing from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans just a little more than a week before his first game of the season.

Now Stills has put his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home up for sale with the listing price set at $2.8 million. Here’s a look at the luxe property, courtesy of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty:

Image 1 of 4

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills is selling his Florida home. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

  • $2,800,000
  • Four bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • One half bath
  • 4,317 square feet

The waterfront home sits on nearly an acre of land across from the protected Secret Woods Nature Center. Every room features water views, including the master bedroom.

Image 1 of 2

The master bedroom. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The outdoor spaces are ideal for entertaining. There’s a summer kitchen, heated pool and a spa. The property also comes with a 220-foot dock.

The home features a lot of outdoor space to enjoy the Florida climate and waterfront views. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside, the home features sleek finishes and an open, split-level design.

Image 1 of 6

The living room. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

