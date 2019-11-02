You can buy this NFL wide receiver's home for $2.8M

The life of a professional athlete can be unpredictable at times.

Continue Reading Below

For NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills, a late-August trade sent him packing from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans just a little more than a week before his first game of the season.

Now Stills has put his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home up for sale with the listing price set at $2.8 million. Here’s a look at the luxe property, courtesy of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty:

Image 1 of 4

MICHAEL JORDAN LISTS UTAH HOME FOR $7.5M. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

$2,800,000

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

One half bath

4,317 square feet

The waterfront home sits on nearly an acre of land across from the protected Secret Woods Nature Center. Every room features water views, including the master bedroom.

Image 1 of 2

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The outdoor spaces are ideal for entertaining. There’s a summer kitchen, heated pool and a spa. The property also comes with a 220-foot dock.

Inside, the home features sleek finishes and an open, split-level design.

THIS NFL COACH’S CONDO IS UNDER CONTRACT FOR MORE THAN THE $2.3M ASKING PRICE

Image 1 of 6

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE