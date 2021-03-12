Lisa Marie Presley sells California home where son died

A home that was owned by Lisa Marie Presley recently sold for $2 million.

The property, in Calabasas, California, is where the Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide last summer.

Presley “could not step foot inside the home” after her 27-year-old son’s death, The New York Post reported, citing an unidentified insider.

The home quietly changed hands for $1.9 million in an off-market deal, records show. The buyer was a “non-famous local woman,” Dirt reported.

ELVIS PRESLEY’S HONEYMOON HOUSE LISTED FOR $2.5M IN PALM SPRINGS

Built in 1989, the 3,582-square-foot Mediterranean-style home is located near the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community. It includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Photos from a former listing show an updated kitchen with fine finishes, new light fixtures and a bathroom with a soaking tub, as well as a large separate shower and dual vanities.

Outside, there’s a lush lawn, paved patio and a pool.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY LISTS $16M BEVERLY HILLS HOME SHE MOVED TO AFTER ELVIS DIVORCE

Presley had just purchased the home for $1.8 million last March, records show.

Keough took his life on July 12 after struggling with depression, according to the Post. He was Presley’s younger child with her first husband, Danny Keough, and the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lisa Marie Presley paid tribute to her late son on social media last October on what would have been his 28th birthday, Fox News reported.

“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you,” she wrote. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.