Elvis Presley’s honeymoon house listed for $2.5M in Palm Springs

It’s a home fit for the king.

Continue Reading Below

The famous “Elvis honeymoon hideaway” home in Palm Springs, Calif., where then-newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon in 1967 is up for sale.

The carefully kept mid-century home is listed for $2.5 million with Scott Histed of Bennion Deville Homes.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY LISTS $16M BEVERLY HILLS HOME SHE MOVED TO AFTER ELVIS DIVORCE

Elvis Presley’s manager, “Colonel” Tom Parker, lived nearby and thought it would be a great place for “The King of Rock ‘N’ Roll” to relax, according to a website offering tours of the property. The couple married on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas and then flew to Palm Springs for their honeymoon the same day.

Their daughter, Lisa Marie, was born exactly nine months later on Feb. 1, 1968, the website notes.

OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDER SHAUN WHITE SELLS $8 MILLION MALIBU COMPOUND

Before the Presleys spent their honeymoon there, the home had graced the pages of Look Magazine for a 1962 article about the “house of tomorrow.”

The home was built in 1960 and it maintains its Mid-Century architectural features including rock walls, a sunken living room and a floating fireplace, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It encompasses 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The kitchen features original fixtures. The huge rounded master suite is lined with windows and includes a huge master bath with a garden tub and dual vanity.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The backyard is lined with plants and features a large pool.

The property is located in Vista Las Palmas, a neighborhood known for its sought-after Mid-Century homes. Many of them were built by the Alexander Construction Company – this particular home was built for the company’s owner, Robert Alexander.