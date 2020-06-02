Former 'SVU' star Christopher Meloni lists $6.5M 'Ozzie and Harriet' house

Christopher Meloni has listed his Hollywood Hills home, which is famous for another celebrity connection.

The former “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star is the owner of Ozzie and Harriet Nelson’s former home, which appeared on their 1950s and ‘60s sitcom, according to the listing with Hilton & Hyland. The price is set at about $6.5 million.

The 5,283-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and it has had “significant” restoration done, according to the listing.

The gated half-acre property includes brick paths crossing to the in-ground pool and the pool/guest house.

Inside, the main home offers a grand entryway and elegant living spaces, multiple fireplaces, crown molding and French doors opening to a garden patio.

Upstairs, the huge master wing includes 14-foot ceilings. The suite includes another fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a large bathroom with a separate tub and a walk-in shower with a bench.

The property sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes a three-car garage, according to the listing.

