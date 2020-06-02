Expand / Collapse search
Former 'SVU' star Christopher Meloni lists $6.5M 'Ozzie and Harriet' house

Look inside former 'Law & Order' star's Hollywood Hills home

By FOXBusiness
Real estate making 'stunning' coronavirus recovery: Expert agents

Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.

Christopher Meloni has listed his Hollywood Hills home, which is famous for another celebrity connection.

The former “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star is the owner of Ozzie and Harriet Nelson’s former home, which appeared on their 1950s and ‘60s sitcom, according to the listing with Hilton & Hyland. The price is set at about $6.5 million.

The 5,283-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and it has had “significant” restoration done, according to the listing.

The gated half-acre property includes brick paths crossing to the in-ground pool and the pool/guest house.

Actor Christopher Meloni is selling the "Ozzie and Harriet" house for $6.5 million. (Google Maps)

Inside, the main home offers a grand entryway and elegant living spaces, multiple fireplaces, crown molding and French doors opening to a garden patio.

Upstairs, the huge master wing includes 14-foot ceilings. The suite includes another fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a large bathroom with a separate tub and a walk-in shower with a bench.

The property sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes a three-car garage, according to the listing.

