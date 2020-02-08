'SVU' star Mariska Hargitay penthouse listed for $13.5M

A New York City penthouse that once belonged to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay is up for sale with the price listed at $13.5 million.

The condo is located at the top of the seven-story O’Neill Building on Sixth Avenue, which dates back to the 19th century, according to the listing with Christie’s International Real Estate. The home was owned by Hargitay, best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on “SVU,” until 2008, city property records show.

The two-level, 7,000-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath.

The condo’s main level includes features like an open floor plan and two large terraces, one facing east and the other facing south. They’re separated by a neo-Grec-style cupola that’s topped with a 20-foot-tall gold-coated belfry that the listing states is “one of only a handful remaining in the world.”

There are also two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a third room that can be used as a den or another bedroom, as well as a combined pantry/laundry room off the kitchen.

The large master suite comprises the upper level. It includes a private balcony.

Hargitay bought the home from the developer in 2007 for $7.1 million, records show.

The property has a long history even before Hargitay bought it, according to the listing. The stretch of Sixth Avenue in Chelsea where it sits was once known as “Ladies Mile,” and the building was “a block-long emporium to ladies fashion” when it was built in 1887.

The building was converted into condos in 2005 and it includes a full-time doorman.