Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Larry King sells $15.5M mansion amid messy divorce

The sprawling mansion was listed for just under $17M

By FOXBusiness
close
'Million Dollar Listing' Los Angeles real estate agent Josh Flagg discusses the importance of waiting to buy a home at a lower price with a slightly higher interest rate versus purchasing a costly home now with a lower interest rate.video

Celebrity real estate agent provides insight into LA luxury home market

'Million Dollar Listing' Los Angeles real estate agent Josh Flagg discusses the importance of waiting to buy a home at a lower price with a slightly higher interest rate versus purchasing a costly home now with a lower interest rate.

Television and radio icon Larry King and his estranged wife, Shawn Southwick, aren't free of each other just yet, although they have managed to unload their multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills mansion.

Continue Reading Below

Amid a messy divorce, the couple sold their sprawling Tuscan estate sitting in the prestigious celebrity enclave in Beverly Hills for the hefty price of $15.5 million, down nearly $2 million from its original asking price when it hit the market, TMZ reported.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo/Westside Estate Agency

'GODFATHER' PRODUCER'S FORMER BEVERLY HILLS HOME SELLS FOR $16M

The property was listed with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency after the 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end his seventh marriage in October.

However, this is not the first time the couple, who wed in 1997, filed for divorce. The couple reconciled after a spat in 2010. In 2016, both took to cable TV's Hallmark Channel to dispel rumors of infidelity.

Television personality Larry King and his wife, Shawn Southwick, arrive at a pre-Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Feb. 7, 2006. (REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

In 2007, the couple bought the lavish home for just under $12 million, according to TMZ. Despite the drop in asking price, the couple netted a profit of over $3 million.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo/Westside Estate Agency

The home encompasses a towering sky-lit foyer, which opens up to “grand formal public rooms,” according to the Westside Estate Agency listing.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo/Westside Estate Agency

BEACH BOYS CO-FOUNDER’S FORMER OCEANFRONT ESTATE LISTED FOR $15M

The estate also comes with imported Italian limestone, tile, Venetian plaster and "state-of-the-art technology" and sits amongst "manicured" gardens and a luxury swimming pool, according to the listing.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo/Westside Estate Agency

The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances and is well lit due to the backyard-facing French windows, according to Architectural Digest, which reported the home also includes a game room with a wet bar and a home gym.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo/Westside Estate Agency

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Photo: Anthony Barcelo/Westside Estate Agency

King conducted over 40,000 interviews over his 60-year career from celebrities and athletes to sitting presidents. He is widely known for his talk show “Larry King Live” on CNN.

FOX Business' Mike Cherico and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 