'Godfather' producer's former Beverly Hills home sells for $16M

By FOXBusiness
Millennials will be largest home-buying group in 2020: Real estate expert

Compass vice president and former HGTV host Mike Aubrey discusses the declining price of houses in large coastal cities and the Millennial approach to homeownership.

The Beverly Hills home once owned by film producer Robert Evans, and earlier owned by actress Greta Garbo, recently sold for $16 million in an off-market deal.

The buyer was David M. Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported. Kurt Rappaport of Westwide Estate Agency confirmed the sale price.

An overhead view of the home.

Evans, who died last year at age 89, was a producer and film executive behind movies like “The Godfather” and “Marathon Man.”

The 3,900-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, the Journal reported. There’s also a guest house and a pool.

American film producer Robert Evanssits on a deckchair and reads a script, Beverly Hills, California, 1969. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Evans, then at Paramount Pictures, bought the home in the 1960s for $290,000, according to the report. He installed a then-state-of-the-art wood-paneled screening room and regularly hosted business meetings and screenings of his in-progress movies there.

In the 1980s, Evans sold the property, but regretted it and enlisted Jack Nicholson to help convince the buyer to sell it back, flying the actor to Monte Carlo to meet with him, according to the report.

