Beach Boys co-founder's former oceanfront estate listed for $15M. Check out the music studio

It may not be in Kokomo, but the good vibrations of this gated oceanfront estate reportedly once owned by Mike Love of the Beach Boys could be a lot of fun, fun, fun for its next owner.

Continue Reading Below

The singer’s former 2.5-acre Santa Barbara, California estate is listed for $14.45 million. The whole property includes five dwellings with a combined 15 bedrooms, according to the listing with Daniel Zia of the Zia Group.

Image 1 of 9

AUTHOR DEAN KOONTZ BUYS $11.6M CALIFORNIA HOME

Located on a bluff overlooking the Mesa Lane Beach, the estate includes 200 feet of cliff front looking out at the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands. It’s one of the largest oceanfront parcels in Santa Barbara, according to the listing.

The retreat’s homes include the “tranquility cottage,” a 2,628-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and three bathrooms; the “peace cottage,” which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a half bath and a studio in 2,854 square feet, plus two lofts above the cottage; the “joy cottage,” with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office in 2,242 square feet; the 1,309-square-foot “serenity cottage” with two bedrooms and one bathroom plus the “bliss cottage” with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a half bath in 1,510 square feet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Image 1 of 7

FOOD NETWORK CHEF GIADA DE LAURENTIIS SELLS $7M LOS ANGELES HOME

The estate also includes a music studio, guest quarters, workshop, gardens and oceanfront patios with a hot tub, sauna and fire pit.

This is reportedly the first time the property has hit the market. It was originally listed in November for $14.95 million, and $500,000 was cut off the asking price on Dec. 17.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS