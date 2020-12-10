Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Kathy Griffin's Bel Air 'dream house' sells for $14 million

Comedian lived next to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West in 13,377-square-foot home

Century 21 Real Estate CEO Mike Miedler discusses rapid growth in the real estate market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Century 21 CEO: Winter 2021 could be best ever for real estate

Century 21 Real Estate CEO Mike Miedler discusses rapid growth in the real estate market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Bel Air home Kathy Griffin once described as her “dream house” has sold for a little more than $14 million.

The Emmy-winning comedian’s property, where she once lived next door to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, sold earlier this month, according to records on Realtor.com and other home listing websites.

Griffin listed the home for sale in September, originally asking $15.995 million.

A Bel Air home Kathy Griffin once described as her "dream house" has sold for just over $14 million.

The 13,377-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the previous listing.

The interior features large spaces and modern finishes. Griffin had updated the home within the past few years, photos show.

The home had “over-the-top” features and "ridiculous rooms,” Griffin told People in 2016. The property’s amenities include a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a bar, multiple fireplaces and a theater.

The Emmy-winning comedian's property where she once lived next door to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold earlier this month.

The primary suite has dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, a fireplace and a private balcony offering mountain views. The other bedrooms all include en suite bathrooms.

Outside, the property features a huge infinity pool, fire pit and a covered pavilion.

The 13,377-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the previous listing.

The home is located in Bel Air Crest, an exclusive guard-gated community.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman had the listing.