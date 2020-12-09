Starburst house made from shipping containers in Joshua Tree selling for $3.5M

This California house hasn’t even been built yet and it already has an Instagram account -- and it’s being listed for millions.

Continue Reading Below

Known as the “Starburst” house, 0 Wagon Wheel Road in Joshua Tree, California, will be made out of shipping containers by architectural firm Whitaker Studio, the New York Post reported. According to the newspaper, the home will be made in the shape of a star.

The property -- which is listed at $3.5 million with real estate firm Engel & Völkers Santa Monica -- even has its own Instagram account, with the username @starbursthouse.

CALIFORNIA MANSION, LISTED AT $160M, TO BE MOST EXPENSIVE EVER AUCTIONED, BUT IT MAY GO FOR MUCH LESS

According to the Post, the house is expected to be built in mid-2021.

When it is completed, the Starburst house will be 2,112 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing.

The home will have “concrete flooring, white walls and minimal furnishings,” the listing says.

The 22.5-acre property is less than a mile from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park.

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30M LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

Pictures of the proposed house show that each of the shipping containers has a window on the end and they all come together in the center of the house -- but there appear to be no interior doors.

DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, OZARKS WILL PAY YOU $10,000 TO MOVE THERE

The “bedrooms” and what appears to be a dining room are situated at the end of different shipping containers that are parallel to the ground.

According to the Post, the Starburst house will be powered by solar panels and will have a garage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Each container is orientated to maximize views across the landscape, or to use the topography to provide privacy, depending on their individual use,” James Whitaker, from Whitaker Studio, said, per the Post.

The newspaper reported that while the house is up for sale as a private residence, it could also be used for things like art installations, or as a showroom for architecture firms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS