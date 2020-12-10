Taylor Swift's neighbor selling Watch Hill mansion with large porches, ocean views

Tickets to a Taylor Swift concert could come with the purchase of this Watch Hill mansion.

The beachfront property, perched on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at 12 Bluff Avenue in Westerly, Rhode Island, in the affluent village of Watch Hill, is a “Love Story” waiting to happen — for a buyer who can afford the $11.95 million asking price.

The Watch Hill House, as it's called, with its charming shingle-style façade and lush lawn that descends down to meet the white sand oceanfront, was built for an entertainer – who doesn’t mind living next door to one. A source familiar with the exclusive enclave told FOX Business that Swift has a big reputation in the area for being generous.

“She’s been a really good neighbor and has been known to be super generous with giving out tickets to concerts with backstage passes,” the source, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX Business.

The prospective homebuyer who snags the Watch Hill House may even catch a glimpse of Swift’s epic Fourth of July bash, where she’s been known to invite the likes of supermodels Gigi Hadid and actress Blake Lively, among other notable names.

The New England home was built in 1905 and features nine bedrooms, seven baths, and is situated nearby Ocean House, the historic luxury hotel. On a clear day, residents on the Bluff Avenue block will get unobstructed views of Montauk.

“It’s a great quintessential 'summer cottage' which is in the heart of the village of Watch Hill. It’s magical because children can walk down to the merry-go-round without ever having to cross the street. It's an idyllic summer house," Sotheby's real estate agent Donna Kruger-Simmons told Fox Business.

And anyone living in the zip code or visiting could get lucky and catch Swift supporting local businesses. The “Reputation” singer has been known to dine at the Olympia Tea Room (though it's now closed for the season), a neighborhood staple over 100 years old, just down the street.

Swift, who purchased her Watch Hill home Holiday house in 2013 for a reported $17.75 million in cash, recently wrote a song about it. “The Last Great American Dynasty,” off her latest album “Folklore,” reportedly tells the story about its former owners, Rebekah Harkness, a wealthy philanthropist and widow. In the song’s lyrics, Swift sings that Harkness' parties are “tasteful if a little loud” and describes how she'd fill the pool with "Champagne” and fly in her “friends from the city.”

Rhode Island, like many wealthy summer enclaves like Nantucket, Cape Cod and the Hamptons, has become an oasis for urbanites, particularly New Yorkers, to flock to for more space early on into the pandemic. Many have made summer residences their year-round home as more families with the luxury to do so work from home.

“There have definitely been more people that have decided to take what was once a summer house and turn it into a year-round living,” the source said.

Swift, meanwhile, has been busy cooking up new music while in quarantine. The 30-year-old songstress told fans Thursday on social media she was releasing her ninth studio album “Evermore” at midnight, saying she “couldn’t stop writing songs.”