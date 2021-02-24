Lena Dunham lists home once owned by ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s star for $2.8M

This home has a lot of show business history.

A Los Angeles house that was once owned by George Peppard, the actor who starred across Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and as commando John “Hannibal” Smith on “The A-Team” is listed for sale asking $2.795 million.

The seller is Lena Dunham, best known for creating and starring in HBO’s “Girls,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LOOKING TO SELL $24.5M ‘PRESIDENT’S ESTATE’

The 2,457-square-foot Greek revival-style home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing.

Designer Brenda Antin, another previous owner, restored and renovated the home during her time there.

LINDSEY VONN, EX P.K. SUBBAN ARE SELLING THEIR $7M BEVERLY HILLS HOME

The interior of the 1919-built home features the original fireplace, wide plank floors, built-ins and beadboard ceilings in the formal dining room and kitchen, according to the listing. It features a screened-in front porch.

The primary bedroom suite opens to another covered porch on the back of the home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Outside, there is a pool and the yard is surrounded by tall hedges offering plenty of privacy.

There is also a separate studio/guest house on the property with its own living room, kitchen, bathroom and loft bedroom.

Ali Jack, Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass hold the listing.