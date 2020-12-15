Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

JFK’s former Washington home sells for $4.2 million

Kennedy and his sister rented the home while he served in Congress

A home in Washington's historic Georgetown neighborhood where John F. Kennedy lived before his time as president just sold for $4.2 million.

The 35th president lived in the home in 1949 and ’50 during his time in Congress. His sister, Eunice Kennedy, also lived on the property.

The 4,659-square-foot Federal-style home was built in about 1800, according to the former listing. It includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-baths.

JFK lived in this D.C. home during his time in Congress. (Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and Hank Walker/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Photos from the listing show that it retains historic details like wainscoting, a grand entry with a rounded staircase and a wood-paneled library with built-ins bookcases and a fireplace.

But the home has also been renovated with modern finishes added to the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen features high-end appliances and a large island with seating and storage.

The home dates back to the 19th century and has been completely renovated. (Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)

The primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, a fireplace and a gleaming bath with a garden tub and dual vanities.

The property’s outdoor spaces include a private rear patio and a rooftop terrace with views of the neighborhood.

Christie-Ann Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing, and Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s achieved the sale.