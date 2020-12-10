Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen to move to Miami’s ‘billionaire’s bunker’

The couple are currently renting Derek Jeter’s Jetersville mansion in Tampa

close
Century 21 Real Estate CEO Mike Miedler discusses rapid growth in the real estate market amid the coronavirus pandemic.video

Century 21 CEO: Winter 2021 could be best ever for real estate

Century 21 Real Estate CEO Mike Miedler discusses rapid growth in the real estate market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will be Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s new neighbors on Indian Creek Island, also known as the “billionaire’s bunker” in Miami, Page Six can reveal.

Continue Reading Below

The couple, who are currently renting Derek Jeter’s sprawling Jetersville mansion in Tampa, have bought 26 Indian Creek for more than $17 million.

They plan to demolish the house on the property and build their dream home in the vein of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, Calif., that they sold to Dr. Dre.

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30M LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

Brady, the Tampa Bays Buccaneers quarterback, was seen at the property in recent weeks, sailing in on his new 40-foot super-yacht Viva a Vida.

Their close friends, supermodel Adriana Lima and billionaire Jeff Soffer already live on the island, although we are told that Lima is looking to sell up.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other wealthy residents on the exclusive enclave include Julio Iglesias, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert and billionaire Carl Icahn.

As we revealed, Kushner and Trump have splashed out $31 million on a plot of land on Indian Creek, which has 13 full-time police — as well as marine guards — for just 29 residences, sparking local gossip about which school their three kids could attend.

READ THE FULL STORY AT PAGESIX.COM