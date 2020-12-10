Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen to move to Miami’s ‘billionaire’s bunker’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will be Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s new neighbors on Indian Creek Island, also known as the “billionaire’s bunker” in Miami, Page Six can reveal.

Continue Reading Below

The couple, who are currently renting Derek Jeter’s sprawling Jetersville mansion in Tampa, have bought 26 Indian Creek for more than $17 million.

They plan to demolish the house on the property and build their dream home in the vein of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, Calif., that they sold to Dr. Dre.

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30M LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

Brady, the Tampa Bays Buccaneers quarterback, was seen at the property in recent weeks, sailing in on his new 40-foot super-yacht Viva a Vida.

Their close friends, supermodel Adriana Lima and billionaire Jeff Soffer already live on the island, although we are told that Lima is looking to sell up.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other wealthy residents on the exclusive enclave include Julio Iglesias, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert and billionaire Carl Icahn.

As we revealed, Kushner and Trump have splashed out $31 million on a plot of land on Indian Creek, which has 13 full-time police — as well as marine guards — for just 29 residences, sparking local gossip about which school their three kids could attend.

READ THE FULL STORY AT PAGESIX.COM