Kenneth Cole, Maria Cuomo list their $22M estate

Fashion designer Kenneth Cole and wife Maria Cuomo Cole recently put their massive New York estate up for sale.

The couple, who have been married since 1987, are seeking to fetch $22 million for the colonial-style mansion and the approximately 14 acres in the hamlet of Purchase surrounding it, Bloomberg first reported.

Its listing, via agents with Sotheby’s International Realty-Greenwich and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, described it as "one of New York’s most prestigious estates."

The three-story mansion is replete with nearly 11,800 square feet of living space.

All of its rooms have "blissful garden views due to the home’s elevated position, from the grand full-length entrance hall to the dual living rooms," the listing said.

There are seven bedrooms. A few offices, a playroom and an 80-person formal dining room are apparently among some of the other rooms that make up its massive living space.

The $22 million property has been the "treasured" Cole family home "for the last 37 years," its listing said.

Cole is known for the fashion company that bears his name. It offers shoes, clothing, accessories and other products.

The up-for-grabs Purchase property linked to him appears to have just as many luxurious amenities on the grounds as it does on the inside, with quite a few of them appealing to athletic activities.

Pickleball, tennis and basketball courts are present along with a five-hole putting green, according to the listing. It includes a swimming pool too.

Overall, the property is a "stunning work of art" that’s "exceptionally private and secure," the listing said.

Cole told Bloomberg that his and his wife’s decision to sell the home was linked to them being "empty nesters in a very big nest."

The area of Purchase, where the property is within Westchester County, is home to several thousand people.

Other public figures have also reportedly been active in the real estate market recently.

For example, retired Olympic snowboarder Shaun White offloaded a Los Angeles home he had owned since 2018 in a $3.9 million-plus deal, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the month. In June, a large Illinois horse farm linked to John Deere CEO John May went on the market, according to Realtor.com.

