Hoop dreams: Live like an NBA star for $16M

By FOXBusiness
He was once one of the highest-paid players on the New York Knicks. Now Allan Houston may be cashing in again with the sale of his palatial estate just outside New York City.

For a cool $16 million dollars, the 19,000-square-foot French revival home, located less than an hour from Madison Square Garden, features a whopping 26 rooms, including eight bedrooms, 10 marble bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Listed by powerhouse Dolly Lenz Real Estate, the mansion is located in the tony Westchester county suburb of Armonk, also home to IBM's global headquarters. The residence is fit for a king with an indoor basketball court, trophy room, state-of-the-art theater, game room, marble-clad steam room and a professional fitness center.

Among the many impressive features on the main floor of Houston's mansion are a grand music room, a stately dining room and a massive marble-wrapped gourmet kitchen with 12-foot center island.

The upper level of the home is equally impressive and well suited for a large family like Houston's.

The master bedroom suite is a four-room spread with a private terrace, fireplace, and spa-inspired master bathroom.

The expansive property features impeccably manicured grounds and formal gardens to showcase a spectacular heated pool and spa, poolside conservatory, putting green and children's playground.

Fans will have to stick to basketball games for Allan Houston sightings, though. His property is behind the gates of a world-renowned community featuring 24-hour security and unrivaled privacy. A home run property for a Knick, Yankee or Wall Street titan.