Rapper 50 Cent sells massive Connecticut mansion at 84% loss

Rapper 50 Cent’s sprawling mansion in Connecticut, which has been on the market almost 12 years, just sold for a fraction of the original listing price.

The Farmington mansion traded for $2.9 million, or about 84 percent less than its listing price in 2007, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale. The musician, whose birth name is Curtis James Jackson III, first listed the estate for $18.5 million in 2007.

The asking price, though, was repeatedly dropped since the first listing, eventually falling to $4.95 billion, according to Zillow.

In 2003, 50 Cent purchased the house from boxer Mike Tyson for $4.1 million, according to the Journal, but he reportedly poured millions of dollars into renovations.

Approximately 50,000-square-foot, the estate includes 21 bedrooms and 19 full bathrooms, game rooms, a recording studio, a home theater, an indoor pool and a conference center. The original listing also included photos of a basketball court and a night club decorated with murals of 50 Cent, the Journal reported.

When the rapper filed for bankruptcy in 2015, it revealed the Farmington mansion cost close to $70,000 in monthly fees.

