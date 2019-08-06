Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen put $40M mansion up for sale

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have placed their mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts on the market, according to multiple reports.

The super couple is seeking $39.5 million for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property. The house sits on five acres of land and features a wine room, spa, yoga studio and various other amenities.

Listings for the property were available on several real estate sites as of Tuesday afternoon, including Zillow, Barrett Sothebys Realty and Castles Unlimited.

“This custom-built 5-bedroom family home by renowned architect Richard Landry, AIA, of Landry Design Group, built in 2015 in collaboration with interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates is a one of a kind masterpiece,” the listings say.

Brady and Bundchen are said to be looking to buy a new home in Connecticut or New Jersey. The couple owns properties in Armenia, New York, and an apartment in New York City.

Some potential buyers are set to visit the propriety this week under a non-disclosure agreement, the Boston Herald reported.

The mansion hit the market just days after Brady agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Patriots that will pay him $23 million for the 2019 NFL season. While the new deal ostensibly keeps Brady under contract until 2021, the two sides plan to renegotiate terms on a year-by-year basis.