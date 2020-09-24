Chrissy Teigen, John Legend buy $17.5M Beverly Hills home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have plunked down $17.5 million for a new custom home in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity couple’s new 10,700-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The interiors feature sleek finishes with bespoke marble and wood details, 24-foot ceilings and an open floor plan, according to the former listing with Sally Forster Jones of Compass.

A double-sided fireplace is placed between the formal dining room and a casual family room, and large windows and sliding glass doors feature views from the city to the ocean. The marble kitchen includes an oversize island with seating for Teigen and Legend's growing family.

Tiegen, a model-turned-TV-presenter and social media influencer, and Legend, the singer behind popular songs like “All of Me” and “Wild," recently announced they were expecting a third child.

The home features a 500-square-foot media room with tiered seating, a projector and in-wall and –ceiling speakers. There’s also a lounge with a bar with mahogany accents, and the temperature-controlled wine cellar includes storage for 300 bottles.

The super-private master suite is located at the end of a 30-foot interior bridge with a 90-degree entry. The bedroom features suede panel walls, two walk-in closets and two baths with automated toilets and LED anti-steam mirrors. The suite includes a private shaded balcony with recessed heaters.

The resort-like outdoor space includes a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool with a Baja shelf. There’s also a sunken fire pit, a lawn and a pool house.

Teigen and Legend put their last home, also in Beverly Hills, on the market asking $23.95 million last month. Legend told The Wall Street Journal that they needed more space for the children. Teigen's mother lives with them, too.

JB Builders developed the property. Marshall Peck of Douglass Elliman represented the celebrity couple.