The top housing markets in 2022 projected by Realtor.com

Realtor.com has released its projections for where the hottest housing markets in the U.S. will be in 2022, listing the ten areas it sees as positioned for the most growth next year.

The real estate site reported that the areas topping its list have strong local economies with vibrant culture and opportunities for recreation – and the combination of those factors are attracting new residents looking for remote work.

1. Salt Lake City, Utah

Median home price: $564,062

Project home price increase: 8.5%

Projected increase in home sales: 15.2%

Combined sales and price growth: 23.7%

2. Boise City, Idaho

REAL ESTATE MARKET WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE IN ‘FAST DIRECTION’ AMID PENT-UP DEMAND: CENTURY 21 CEO

Median home price: $503,959

Project home price increase: 7.9%

Projected increase in home sales: 12.9%

Combined sales and price growth: 20.8%

3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington

Median home price: $419,803

Project home price increase: 7.7%

Projected increase in home sales: 12.8%

Combined sales and price growth: 20.5%

4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

ZILLOW QUITS HOME-FLIPPING BUSINESS, CITES INABILITY TO FORECAST PRICES

Median home price: $272,401

Project home price increase: 5.5%

Projected increase in home sales: 14.8%

Combined sales and price growth: 20.4%

5. Columbus, Ohio

Median home price: $298,523

Project home price increase: 6.3%

Projected increase in home sales: 13.7%

Combined sales and price growth: 20%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rounding out the list at number six of the top ten housing markets was the Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island, market, while the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina, area ranked number seven.

Washington state's Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue market ranked eighth, followed by Worcester, Massachusetts, at number nine on the list. Coming in at the tenth spot was the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market in Florida.