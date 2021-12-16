The top housing markets in 2022 projected by Realtor.com
Realtor.com has released its projections
Realtor.com has released its projections for where the hottest housing markets in the U.S. will be in 2022, listing the ten areas it sees as positioned for the most growth next year.
The real estate site reported that the areas topping its list have strong local economies with vibrant culture and opportunities for recreation – and the combination of those factors are attracting new residents looking for remote work.
1. Salt Lake City, Utah
Median home price: $564,062
Project home price increase: 8.5%
Projected increase in home sales: 15.2%
Combined sales and price growth: 23.7%
2. Boise City, Idaho
REAL ESTATE MARKET WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE IN ‘FAST DIRECTION’ AMID PENT-UP DEMAND: CENTURY 21 CEO
Median home price: $503,959
Project home price increase: 7.9%
Projected increase in home sales: 12.9%
Combined sales and price growth: 20.8%
3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington
Median home price: $419,803
Project home price increase: 7.7%
Projected increase in home sales: 12.8%
Combined sales and price growth: 20.5%
4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
ZILLOW QUITS HOME-FLIPPING BUSINESS, CITES INABILITY TO FORECAST PRICES
Median home price: $272,401
Project home price increase: 5.5%
Projected increase in home sales: 14.8%
Combined sales and price growth: 20.4%
5. Columbus, Ohio
Median home price: $298,523
Project home price increase: 6.3%
Projected increase in home sales: 13.7%
Combined sales and price growth: 20%
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Rounding out the list at number six of the top ten housing markets was the Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island, market, while the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina, area ranked number seven.
Washington state's Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue market ranked eighth, followed by Worcester, Massachusetts, at number nine on the list. Coming in at the tenth spot was the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market in Florida.