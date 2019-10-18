Hall of Famer's field of dreams for sale in Georgia

World Series champion John Smoltz is hoping for a home run with the sale of his 19-acre palatial estate in Georgia.

Smoltz’ luxe compound, built in 2002, is turn-key ready for Atlanta's next sports hero – fully stocked with a private golf course, baseball and football fields, tennis and basketball courts. The athletic amenities are not to be outdone by a spectacular swimming pool and fishing pond right in the backyard.

Security is tight and storage is abundant at the 10-bedroom European style estate. The lavish interior features a chef's kitchen, which opens up to a dedicated breakfast room, in addition to a "gentleman's study," numerous ensuite bedrooms, and formal living and dining rooms.

The listing says the $5.2 million price tag is a steal as the property is priced below a recent appraisal.

Smoltz is a former National League MVP, a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer, and had his no. 29 jersey retired by the Atlanta Braves – reportedly raking in more than $135 million in the process.

The 18,000-square-foot mansion is a crown jewel for any athlete, located about an about hour’s drive from downtown Atlanta and even closer to SunTrust Park, the new home of the Braves.

