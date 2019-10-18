Expand / Collapse search
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Hall of Famer's field of dreams for sale in Georgia

Former Atlanta Brave star John Smoltz's $5.2M home fit for a major player

World Series champion John Smoltz is hoping for a home run with the sale of his 19-acre palatial estate in Georgia.

Smoltz’ luxe compound, built in 2002, is turn-key ready for Atlanta's next sports hero – fully stocked with a private golf course, baseball and football fields, tennis and basketball courts. The athletic amenities are not to be outdone by a spectacular swimming pool and fishing pond right in the backyard.

Security is tight and storage is abundant at the 10-bedroom European style estate. The lavish interior features a chef's kitchen, which opens up to a dedicated breakfast room, in addition to a "gentleman's study," numerous ensuite bedrooms, and formal living and dining rooms.

The listing says the $5.2 million price tag is a steal as the property is priced below a recent appraisal.

Former Atlanta Braves player John Smoltz throws out the first pitch prior to an MLB game against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Smoltz is a former National League MVP, a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer, and had his no. 29 jersey retired by the Atlanta Braves – reportedly raking in more than $135 million in the process.

The 18,000-square-foot mansion is a crown jewel for any athlete, located about an about hour’s drive from downtown Atlanta and even closer to SunTrust Park, the new home of the Braves.

