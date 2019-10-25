Climb inside Antonio Brown's treehouse

Antonio Brown's multi-million dollar Pennsylvania home has drawn in scores of potential buyers, but what's drawing them in has nothing to do with location, size or specific decor.

Continue Reading Below

The former Pittsburgh Steeler's five-bed, seven-bath home just the market with a price tag of $2.3 million, but the star player of this property is the two-floor custom treehouse in the backyard.

This innovative feature, built-in a stand of trees, provides an extra touch of fun and relaxation that buyers in today’s luxury home market desire. Outdoor spaces that go beyond the traditional pool and deck and tap into unique and extensive seating areas for homeowners to relax — as in this case — are a must and sometimes a rarity.

The construction of this hip hideout took off last year when it was featured on the Animal Planet show "Treehouse Masters" — bringing in a new meaning to luxury home design.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And while most treehouses may come with four walls, roof and rope swing, Brown's custom made creation boasts floor to ceiling windows overlooking a basketball court and a turf field for practice. It also comes equipped with a wet bar, crows nest, lofted bedroom, and private bathroom.

TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN CUT MANSION PRICE BY MILLIONS

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE:

Image 1 of 8

Shane and Amy Smith at Coldwell Banker, are listing the home in partnership with Jordan Stuart at Next Move, say the backyard has become the focal point, seemingly drawing focus away from the home itself.

The main home includes a gourmet kitchen, a vast family room, separate study, a full theater, gym, and sauna, among others.