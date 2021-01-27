Golf legend Greg Norman lists $60M Florida estate

If you’re looking for a luxurious Florida island estate, this property could be a hole in one.

Golf legend Greg Norman just listed his Jupiter Island home for sale asking $59.9 million.

The Australian golfer, who was once the sport’s top-ranked player for 331 weeks, completely rebuilt the main house, pool house and beach house on his 8.31-acre ocean-to-Intracoastal estate named “Tranquility.”

The property includes 172 feet of ocean water frontage and 370 feet of water frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the listing. There are multiple homes on the property with a combined 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and six half-baths encompassing a total 31,800 square feet of living space.

The main house is packed with amenities including two 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a bar, a movie theater and an elevator. The living room has a fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the water.

The second floor of the main house is solely comprised of the principal quarters. The suite includes a den, two offices, two bathrooms, two closets, a sitting room, a luggage room, a linen room, a powder room, a private terrace and a kitchenette.

The new elevated 3,287-square-foot beach house sits by the Atlantic Ocean. It includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room and living room. Then there is a two-story coach house with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room and sun room plus a six-car garage. The 6,072-square-foot carriage house has three more bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half-bath, as well as another six-car garage.

There are also lots of spaces for entertaining and enjoying the Florida weather. The beach is located more than four miles from any public parking, so it is technically private, according to the listing.

The new pool house features an outdoor kitchen, covered terrace and outdoor shower. It sits by the two main pools and spa.

The tennis house has another covered outdoor space, plus a bar, two bathrooms and an indoor-outdoor entertainment space. It sits near the sunken US Open-sized tennis court.

The boathouse has room for jet skis, yacht equipment, fishing gear and other water toys, as well as an office for the property manager. A small generator house includes a covered dog kennel. There is a 30-car employee parking lot.

Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty’s The Jills Zeder Group and Michelle Thomson with Coldwell Banker Realty’s The Thomson Team, hold the listing.