Luxury Properties

Sandra Bullock sells Georgia vacation homes for $4.2M

Main property was assembled from five lots nearly 20 years ago

New company wants to open real estate market to investors who haven’t had access before

LEX chief strategy officer and Chairman Craig Hatkoff discusses his company, which allows investors to own pieces of commercial real estate.

The star of “Miss Congeniality” just sold a pair of Georgia homes with a lot of sunny personality.

Sandra Bullock sold her Tybee Island vacation home and its guest house for a combined $4.175 million.

Bullock, the star of movies like “Speed,” “Gravity” and “Bird Box,” who has twice been ranked as the world’s highest-paid actress, bought the properties in 2001 and 2002, property records show.

Sandra Bullock sold her Tybee Island vacation home and guest house for a combined $4.175 million.

The main house, a 3,360-square-foot home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a half-bath, is tucked away on 1.6 private acres assembled from five lots, according to the former listing.

The airy open floor plan includes a living room, dining room and kitchen under the cathedral ceiling. Its clean modern kitchen features a wine chiller and a butler’s pantry.



The owner’s suite sits on the main level. It has a private screened-in porch and an “expansive wall of closets.” The suite’s bathroom includes a clawfoot tub and separate shower.

Upstairs, the home has three more bedrooms, along with a “pajama lounge” and another screened-in porch offering ocean views.



The unusually large property also includes lots of space to enjoy the outdoors at the popular vacation destination. In additoin to its pool and half-size basketball court, the land boasts plenty of privacy behind a fence and lush vegetation, and there are several private lounge spaces scattered around. It also has gated access to a secluded sandy beach.



The second "guest" home, a nearby 2,848-square-foot beach house with three bedrooms and three bathroom, has a shared walkway to the beach, and the former listing noted that there’s no public parking nearby, so it is never overrun with tourists.

The home also includes a private balcony with ocean views and stairs up to a crow’s nest that offers views of miles around.



Tybee Island is a barrier island located near Savannah. It's known for its picturesque beaches and its 18th century lighthouse.



Rachel Umbreit and Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.