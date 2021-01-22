Sandra Bullock sells Georgia vacation homes for $4.2M

The star of “Miss Congeniality” just sold a pair of Georgia homes with a lot of sunny personality.

Sandra Bullock sold her Tybee Island vacation home and its guest house for a combined $4.175 million.

Bullock, the star of movies like “Speed,” “Gravity” and “Bird Box,” who has twice been ranked as the world’s highest-paid actress, bought the properties in 2001 and 2002, property records show.

The main house, a 3,360-square-foot home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a half-bath, is tucked away on 1.6 private acres assembled from five lots, according to the former listing.

The airy open floor plan includes a living room, dining room and kitchen under the cathedral ceiling. Its clean modern kitchen features a wine chiller and a butler’s pantry.

The owner’s suite sits on the main level. It has a private screened-in porch and an “expansive wall of closets.” The suite’s bathroom includes a clawfoot tub and separate shower.

Upstairs, the home has three more bedrooms, along with a “pajama lounge” and another screened-in porch offering ocean views.

The unusually large property also includes lots of space to enjoy the outdoors at the popular vacation destination. In additoin to its pool and half-size basketball court, the land boasts plenty of privacy behind a fence and lush vegetation, and there are several private lounge spaces scattered around. It also has gated access to a secluded sandy beach.

The second "guest" home, a nearby 2,848-square-foot beach house with three bedrooms and three bathroom, has a shared walkway to the beach, and the former listing noted that there’s no public parking nearby, so it is never overrun with tourists.

The home also includes a private balcony with ocean views and stairs up to a crow’s nest that offers views of miles around.

Tybee Island is a barrier island located near Savannah. It's known for its picturesque beaches and its 18th century lighthouse.

Rachel Umbreit and Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.