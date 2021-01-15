Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson lists Georgia estate for $7.5M

What can he say but, “You’re welcome?”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking to sell his Georgia estate for $7.5 million, which is about $1.5 million less than he paid for the property in 2019, Mansion Global reported.

The "Fast & Furious" and "Moana" star listed the equestrian estate in the Atlanta suburbs this week.

The 45-acre property in Powder Springs is home to a French Provincial-style megamansion that's over 14,000 square feet, per the listing. The home, built in 2003, boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-baths. Details include rustic finishes, wide plank walnut floors and five stone fireplaces.

Other eye-catching features include a wood-lined library with built-ins and stained glass, a large wine cellar, pool and pavilion.

Outside, a private lake wraps around the front of the home. There is also a 12-stall horse barn, a riding arena with a viewing deck and a hay barn. There are also two apartments, plus a farmhouse dating back to 1867 and a historic log cabin.

Johnson paid over $9 for the property in October of 2019 through a Georgia-based company linked to his business managers, Mansion Global previously reported.