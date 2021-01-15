Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson lists Georgia estate for $7.5M

Equestrian estate includes 14,000-square-foot mansion, 45 acres

close
Century 21 Real Estate CEO Mike Miedler discusses rapid growth in the real estate market amid the coronavirus pandemic.video

Century 21 CEO: Winter 2021 could be best ever for real estate

Century 21 Real Estate CEO Mike Miedler discusses rapid growth in the real estate market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What can he say but, “You’re welcome?”

Continue Reading Below

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking to sell his Georgia estate for $7.5 million, which is about $1.5 million less than he paid for the property in 2019, Mansion Global reported.

The "Fast & Furious" and "Moana" star listed the equestrian estate in the Atlanta suburbs this week.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just listed this Georgia home for $7.5 million. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images and Google Maps)

TIM TEBOW SELLS $1.4M FLORIDA HOME TO FANATICS EXECUTIVE

The 45-acre property in Powder Springs is home to a French Provincial-style megamansion that's over 14,000 square feet, per the listing. The home, built in 2003, boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-baths. Details include rustic finishes, wide plank walnut floors and five stone fireplaces.

The property is a 45-acre equestrian estate with a 14,791-square-foot French Provincial-style home. (Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors)

MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN US IS GOING UP FOR SALE IN LOS ANGELES: REPORT

Other eye-catching features include a wood-lined library with built-ins and stained glass, a large wine cellar, pool and pavilion.

The 2003-built home includes eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-baths. (Google Maps)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Outside, a private lake wraps around the front of the home. There is also a 12-stall horse barn, a riding arena with a viewing deck and a hay barn. There are also two apartments, plus a farmhouse dating back to 1867 and a historic log cabin.

Johnson paid over $9 for the property in October of 2019 through a Georgia-based company linked to his business managers, Mansion Global previously reported.