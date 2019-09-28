Frank Lloyd Wright's last residential design is up for auction

Talk about priceless.

The last home designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright is up for sale - but as of publication, the price is TBD.

Heritage Auctions will auction off the Norman Lykes Home, nicknamed the “Circular Sun House,” in Phoenix on Oct. 16. There is no minimum price, according to the auction house's listing.

The 3,095-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three baths. It’s integrated into its surroundings on a rocky desert bluff set on a 1.3-acre lot with a gated driveway on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

The home is built as a series of intersecting circles and features handcrafted Philippine mahogany throughout the interior, according to Heritage Auctions. It includes mid-century modern furnishings.

The master suite — which was made by consolidating smaller bedrooms — includes a balcony with canyon views. A second-story office offers 360-degree views.

Outside, there’s a garden terrace and a pool lined with mother of pearl.

The property was once listed for $2.65 million, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Wright designed the Norman Lykes Home shortly before his death in 1959. Its multi-circle style is most comparable to his other later designs like the Guggenheim Museum. It’s one of several he designed in the area.

“Frank Lloyd Wright began traveling to the southwestern states in the late 1920s and had a special admiration for it, creating buildings for the environment that were thoughtfully conceived for the desert landscape,” the auction house says in a video about the property.

After Wright’s death, construction was overseen by John Rattenbury, who had worked with Wright. The house was built in 1967.

