T. Boone Pickens' sprawling Texas ranch listed for $250M

T. Boone Pickens’ 100-square-mile Mesa Vista Ranch isn’t just a home.

The sprawling Texas Panhandle property represents close to 50 years of devotion from Pickens, the oil magnate who died Wednesday at age 91. He shaped the ranch into “a wildlife paradise with spectacular water features and improvements fit for a king,” according to the listing with Hall and Hall. It’s on the market with a listing price of $250 million.

The 64,809-acre property’s main gathering area is the 25,000-square-foot lodge, which features a master bedroom suite, at least three fireplaces, a library with a spiral staircase, 30-seat theater, wine cellar and more, according to the listing.

Mesa Vista Ranch comes with multiple homes for its $250 million listing price (Credit: Hall and Hall)

There’s also a separate 6,000-square-foot family house, built in 2009, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior is finished with oak flooring and accent beams, and the living area is supplemented by about 2,500 square feet of porches and patios.

A two-story rustic pub features a game room, bathroom, kitchenette and workout area, plus two sleeping areas and a rock fireplace.

The ranch's improvements are spread out over 100 square miles. (Credit: Hall and Hall)

A freestanding gun room offers another lounge, bathroom and kitchenette, in addition to storage space for rifles, shotguns, ammunition and other hunting gear.

The chapel features stone columns and a wood-framed roof. It has an adjacent memory garden and a stair-cased waterfall.

The chapel was built in 2007. (Credit: Hall and Hall)

There’s another residence in the gatehouse, which comprises two stories plus a partial basement and an attached two-car garage and deck. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a living space decked out with a fireplace.

The gatehouse is located near the ranch's golf course.

The ranch has its own golf course, among other recreational features. (Credit: Hall and Hall)

Further out from the lodge compound, the ranch’s lake 11,500-square-foot lake house boasts a front door that used to belong to Bing Crosby and vaulted oak ceilings. Upstairs, there’s a great room with a fireplace, dining area, master suite, bathrooms, kitchen, utility room and elevator. Down a spiral staircase made from stone imported from France, the home includes two guest bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wine cellar and other spaces.

The property's water features include waterfalls and other scenic areas.(Credit: Hall and Hall)

The lake house’s 3,800 square feet of porches and patios overlook lakes, ponds, waterfalls and aqueducts.

Pickens directed the creation of a 12-mile network of water through the ranch property. (Credit: Hall and Hall)

The Canadian River flows along the ranch’s northern boundary, and Pickens made numerous improvements to create a 12-mile network of creeks, lakes, waterfalls and ponds. There are also numerous quail and deer feeders. Those features have helped make the property great for hunters, with whitetail deer, antelope, dove, turkey and waterfowl being found there, in addition to what Pickens is said to have described as the “world’s best quail hunting.”

T. Boone Pickens is said to have claimed the ranch had the "world's best quail hunting." (Credit: Hall and Hall)

Potential buyers may be asking themselves, “How will I get to this wonderful ranch?” The property has its own airport with a 6,000-foot runway and a hangar big enough for multiple private aircraft plus living space for a couple of pilots.

The ranch's private airport can handle multiple private aircraft. (Credit: Hall and Hall)

Pickens maintained a herd of between 400-500 cows on the ranch, but many areas haven’t been grazed in 20 years or longer, according to the listing.

The property also comes with water rights for most of the acreage, plus royalties for mineral interests.

