California mansion where Phil Spector murdered actress up for sale

The French chateau-inspired mansion where record producer Phil Spector fatally shot actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 is on the market, and it can be yours for less than $5 million.

Nicknamed the “Pyrenees Castle,” the walled and gated 8,686-square-foot Alhambra, California, home sits on 2.5 hilltop acres with 360-degree views of the San Gabriel Valley, according to the listing with Hilton & Hyland.

Sylvester Dupuy originally built the home in 1925 with inspiration from castles he’d seen while living in France. It was later divided into apartments in the 1940s and remodeled in the 1980s, the Los Angeles Times reported. Spector paid $1.1 million for the property in 1998.

The Pyranees Castle in Alhamba, California (Credit: Hilton & Hyland)

The home features nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also boasts a grand marble foyer and its living and dining rooms showcase elegant wood paneling, beamed ceilings and crystal chandeliers.

The dining room boasts original hardwood floors, ornate wood paneling, crystal chandeliers and beamed ceilings (Credit: Hilton & Hyland)

The floors are original hardwood. The chateau also features two hand-painted murals. There's also a game room, hair salon and two offices.

The mansion features a wet bar (Credit: Hilton & Hyland)

In addition to the two full kitchens, the home has a butler’s pantry and a separate employee entrance and living quarters.

The home includes two full kitchens (Credit: Hilton & Hyland)

The quarter-mile driveway looks around a fountain outside the front door, and the property comes with four garages.

The home sits on 2.5 hilltop acres (Credit: Hilton & Hyland)

Spector, who developed the “wall of sound” recording technique, worked with artists like the Ronnettes, the Righteous Brothers, Ike and Tina Turner, the Beatles and the Ramones. He was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

He shot and killed Clarkson on Feb. 3, 2003. Authorities found her body in the foyer. A jury convicted Spector of Clarkson's murder in 2009.

The home's marble foyer makes for a grand entrance (Credit: Hilton & Hyland)

Clarkson had played the title character in the movie “Barbarian Queen” and also appeared in “Scarface,” “Blind Date” and numerous TV shows. Her last film was 2001’s “March.”

The home had been listed at $5.5 million earlier this year, the Times reported. It is now listed at $4.995 million.

