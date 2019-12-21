Florida man wants to sell Trump a whole town for $1B, and Vanilla Ice is reportedly involved

One Florida man has big plans for President Trump: buy up a whole town and redevelop it into some sort of combination presidential library/hotel/something called a "presidential township."

The theoretical sale price for the town of Briny Breezes, Florida? Just $1 billion, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Local real estate broker James Arena outlined his vision in a video he posted on Facebook this week, explaining he would pursue the plan if elected mayor of Briny Breezes. He said he wants to "allow the Trump Organization to redevelop this entire town into the first 'presidential township' in America, renaming it Trump Town, USA in honor of the greatest president in American history, Donald J. Trump."

Briny Breezes is located in Palm Beach County, the same county as Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, which he and first lady Melania Trump recently designated as their primary residence.

There are currently 14 properties for sale in Briny Breezes, according to its website — Arena is listed as the broker for two of them — with asking prices ranging from $170,000 to $250,000.

With fewer than 500 homes in Briny Breezes, a $1 billion sale would be worth an average of more than $2 million per property.

Once Trump purchased the 43-acre town — which is currently wholly comprised of a mobile home park between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intercoastal Waterway — he would "build the most state-of-the-art, highly sophisticated presidential library, hotel and the first 'presidential township' ever," Arena said in the video.

Arena appears to have a penchant for the grandiose. He has previously enlisted the rapper Vanilla Ice to market properties.

And while the proposal may seem far-fetched, Vanilla Ice also served as a liaison to pitch it to Donald Trump Jr., the Post reported.

"I think they're really into it," Arena told the Post that Vanilla Ice told him.

The $1 billion price tag would be nearly double what a developer had proposed paying for the town in 2007. At the time, residents voted to approve the sale for $510 million, but the developer reportedly backed out.

