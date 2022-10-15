Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included

The California estate built by singer Fergie and her father in 2013 has been listed for $4.275 million.

The four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom turn-key property is located in Solvang and features sweeping panoramic view of the Santa Ynez Mountain Range and much of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The 5,456-square-foot spa-like estate is on a 6.27-acre lot, including a Syrah vineyard.

The estate was listed by the Epstein Partners at Keller Williams Realty in Santa Barbara.

"Through this home, Fergie helped her dad realize his dream of planting a vineyard and creating his own wine label that provided many years of memories for Fergie, her family and those surrounding them," Epstein Partners said in a release.

It features a temperature-controlled wine cellar that has been home to a variety of wines under the Ferguson Crest label.

The former Black Eyed Peas member's house – with a tile roof and plenty of brick – includes large bi-fold doors, wrap-around patios, an oversized spa near the fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

Inside, there are two primary suites and one features a bar and kitchenette, two full laundry facilities, walk-in closets and central air conditioning.

The gourmet kitchen has a six-burner Wolf range with griddle and pot filler, a large island and a walk-in pantry.

Parking is abundant in one of the four garages, as well as various motor courts.