Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s ‘honeymoon hideaway’ home hits the market for $5.6M

Elvis Presley couldn’t help falling in love with the "House of Tomorrow."

The mid-century home where the singer and his bride, Priscilla Presley, honeymooned in 1967 has hit the market for $5.6 million.

The couple leased the 4,695-square-foot-property in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, California, for one year after they said "I do." While the home received its futuristic nickname from Look magazine in 1962 due to its "spaceship-like" design, it has also been hailed as the "Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway" by fans.

"The property is done so well," Marc Sanders of real restate firm Compass, which is holding the listing, told FOX Business in a statement. "It still has all the architectural integrities of when it was built and now is upgraded to a modern living house to today's living standards."

The William Krisel-designed home, built in 1960, features four bedrooms, three full baths and an at-home spa. It also boasts an indoor kitchen grill, vacuum ports and wall-mounted radios. Its amenities were considered ahead of its time.

The living area features a stone wall lined with built-in seating. It faces directly toward a fireplace and floating hearth. The dining room sits on an elevated platform, which overlooks the living room. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls showcase stunning views of mountains and palm trees surrounding the property. The kitchen includes an oval-shaped center island with five built-in burners.

There is also a "generous dressing room/bathroom." It is concealed by original built-in wardrobe closets centered around a circular tub. An intimate balcony offers a discrete observation deck. The outside pool is equipped with a hot tub and is surrounded by a patio with abundant space for lounging.

The primary bedroom, located upstairs, includes vast windows along a curved wall, showcasing the mountainous landscape. The primary bathroom highlights double sinks and a bathtub made fit for a king.

Priscilla, 77, first met Presley in Germany when she was 14 years old. At the time, she was living with her mother and stepfather, a U.S. Air Force captain. The star, 24, was serving in the Army overseas.

The couple welcomed their only child, a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. The couple divorced in 1973. Presley passed away in 1977 at age 42.

This year, Presley was the subject of a glitzy biopic by Baz Luhrmann. It starred Austin Butler as the rock ‘n’ roll icon. The film took the No. 1 spot at the box office after a close tie with "Top Gun: Maverick" thanks to a reported $31.1 million in weekend sales. The $85 million budgeted film had a global start of $50.5 million in 51 markets, according to Variety.