Luxury Properties

Inside $3M treehouse owned by Ellen, Heath Ledger and 'Hunger Games' star

'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson sells home with rich history

By FOXBusiness
An expert suggests sleeping in separate bedrooms could be the key to a longer marriage and this trend is impacting real estate and homebuilding. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Why are more Americans buying homes with dual master bedrooms?

An expert suggests sleeping in separate bedrooms could be the key to a longer marriage and this trend is impacting real estate and homebuilding. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Actor Josh Hutcherson recently sold his unique treehouse-style home in Los Angeles for $2.9 million.

The 1951-built Laurel Canyon home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of The Agency.

The home includes a huge deck perfect for hosting get-togethers. (Credit: The Agency)

The home’s previous owners include Ellen DeGeneres and Heath Ledger, the Daily Mail reported. DeGeneres paid $1.3 million for the property and sold it to Ledger for $2.3 million. After his death, Ledger’s estate sold the home for $2.5 million.

Hutcherson is best known for his role in “The Hunger Games” movies.

The house is 1,861 square feet and it includes a 2,500-square-foot deck with an outdoor grill and a screening room, according to the listing. The deck offers views of the private wooded hillside property.

Here’s a look inside the unique house that’s been home to several celebrities. (Credit: The Agency)

Inside, the Midcentury home features polished concrete floors and beamed ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with high-end modern appliances. The living room includes a fireplace and large windows opening to the deck.

The home had been listed for about $3.5 million. The sale price is close to what Hutcherson paid for the property, according to the Daily Mail.

