Eleanor Roosevelt's former NYC home is under contract

The final New York City home of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt has gone under contract.

While the sale price of the historic property has not been disclosed, it hit the market in March for $16 million and its final listing price sat at $13.49 million.

As FOX Business previously reported, Roosevelt – who also served as a United Nations delegate – lived on the bottom floors of the five-story building from 1959 until her death in 1962. She wrote her newspaper column in the home at a desk overlooking the street, and notable guests who visited the home reportedly include John F. Kennedy, Nikita Khrushchev, Prince Edward and Leonard Bernstein.

NYC'S ‘BIGGEST PROBLEM IS CRIME,' REAL ESTATE EXPERT SAYS

At 55 East 74th Street, the 8,500-square-foot townhome on the Upper East Side was built in 1910 and has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS AND CATHERINE ZETA-JONES LIST NYC HOME FOR $21.5 MILLION

The limestone home, designed in 1898, features views of Central Park and The Carlyle Hotel. It has been fully modernized.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A plaque outside the home reads, "The First Lady of the United States (1933-1945), a political activist known for her unwavering commitment to human rights issues, lived here from 1959 to 1962. While a delegate to the United Nations (1946-1952), she chaired the commission that drafted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948)."